Multiple disturbances will bring a threat for heavy rains and severe weather into Acadiana on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.





The Storm Prediction Center has much of Acadiana outlined in the “Slight Risk” or Level 2 out of 5 for severe weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. Damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail are all possible. The greatest threat for severe weather should be just north of Acadiana on both days.

Our Futuretrack Model shows the first round of stronger storms with heavier rains moving through Acadiana during the late afternoon hours of Tuesday. Another round of storms could push in overnight too before a cold front arrives late Wednesday.

On top of the severe thunderstorm threat, these storms could produce very heavy rains in a short period of time. Flash Flooding will be a concern in parts of Acadiana. The European Model shows rainfall totals near 3″ inches in much of Acadiana. Isolated areas could see higher amounts.

As always, the best way to be prepared is to have the Live Doppler 10 Storm Team Weather App on your phone. It’s free on Andriod and Apple Devices.