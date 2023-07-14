Acadiana’s weather is hitting the repeat button as we stay extremely hot and mostly quiet this Friday. Near record highs are expected during the afternoon with heat index values going above 110°. There is another Heat Advisory in place. Rain chances are minimal with only a pop-up shower or storm possible, mostly this afternoon.

A disturbance on Sunday should allow for scattered showers and storms within Acadiana. Unfortunately, rain chances will only increase to 40% and the high temperatures will still reach into the upper 90s.