Excessive Heat Warnings are back in effect across much of Acadiana this Friday. Like the last several days, heat index values could hover near 115° through much of the afternoon. More of the same is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

There is light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to breaking this heat wave. Scattered showers and storms are expected on Independence Day and beyond. The additional clouds and rain chances should suppress the heat to normal levels as we see highs in the lower 90s starting on the 4th of July.