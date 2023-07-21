Acadiana’s heat wave will end over the weekend but your Friday is expected to be another dangerously hot day for the area. High temperatures for the afternoon could top out at 100°. The hottest part of the day will feel closer to 115°! Similar to yesterday, a few pop up showers and storms are possible for the afternoon too. Rain chances will increase to 20%.

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for this weekend. Pictured above is Futuretrack on Saturday evening. There is a low risk for severe weather across northern Acadiana tomorrow as a few storms could produce damaging winds. More scattered rain is likely on Sunday, possibly during the morning hours instead of the afternoon. The additional clouds and rain will knock highs down into the lower 90s on Sunday.