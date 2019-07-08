Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Heat Advisory Until 7:00pm, Rain Chances Increase Later this Work Week

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

The extreme heat and humidity from the weekend spills into the start of the work week. Near record high temperatures are expected this Monday with a high near 97° and the heat index reaches between 105-112°. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of Acadiana until 7:00 pm this evening. Make sure to hydrate and go inside to cool off if you’re feeling fatigued.

Rain Chances stay low today and tomorrow but with an increase of tropical moisture for the area, thunderstorm activity will increase for later in the week. A tropical disturbance is possible as it scoots west along the Gulf coast. Heavy rains are possible but exact impacts and timing are still highly uncertain at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image