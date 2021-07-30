Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in Effect Today for Acadiana

Another Heat Advisory will go into effect from Noon to 7:00 pm today for much of Acadiana with an Excessive Heat Warning in place for St. Landry, Rapides, and Avoyelles Parish. Heat index values could near 115° across the northern parishes of Acadiana.

Temperatures are starting off in the mid to upper 70s this morning before reaching the mid-90s during the afternoon. The hottest part of the day could feel as hot as 110° to 115°. These are dangerous levels of heat and humidity that need to be taken seriously. Hydrate and take breaks often when working outside otherwise heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur.





Similar to yesterday, isolated showers and storms will return for the afternoon and could last through the evening hours. The high heat and humidity will continue throughout the weekend. We’re only expecting a pop-up shower or storm Saturday but scattered rain is looking more likely on Sunday.