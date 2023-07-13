No relief from the extreme heat and humidity is expected for the next week in Acadiana. Another Heat Advisory is in effect this Thursday as the heat index could get closer to 115°. Skies will be partly cloudy with only a pop-up shower possible during the second half of the day.

The weather we experience should be the same every day through the next 5 to 7 days. Feels Like Temperatures could get as hot as 115°. Rain chances stay low too but may increase a little on Sunday and Monday as isolated showers and storms will be more likely.