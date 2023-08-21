Believe it or not, we are forecasting even hotter weather for Acadiana as highs could near 106° Wednesday and Thursday. The hottest temperature ever recorded in Lafayette’s history is 107°.

Your Monday will be extremely hot and muggy, but also breezy. Highs for the afternoon are expected to reach 101° with a heat index going hotter than 110°. A tropical disturbance in the central Gulf enhances winds across our area. East winds will gust over 20 mph later today, increasing the fire danger even further for the area.

The tropical disturbance in the Gulf could become a tropical storm as it moves due west. All the major impacts from this system will be felt across Texas. A few tropical showers and storms are possible today and tomorrow, mostly across I-10 and our coastal parishes,