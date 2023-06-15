A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of Acadiana today from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. Dangerous levels of heat and humidity are expected during the afternoon as heat index values could near 109° along with more breezy conditions. Make sure to hydrate and take breaks inside from the heat. Don’t forget to check on the elderly and outside pets.

Unfortunately, the forecast is even hotter for the Father’s Day Weekend as “feels like” temperatures could go hotter than 110°. Rain chances are staying minimal too with only a few showers or storms each day. This weather pattern should continue for at least the next seven days.