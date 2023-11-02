Northern Acadiana is feeling the first freeze of the season this Thursday morning as temperatures have fallen into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Areas of frost are possible across much of Acadiana too. A cold and frosty morning will be followed by a milder and mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s later today as winds stay much lighter.

No frost or freezing temperatures are expected tonight as lows range in the mid 40s. Warmer weather continues to build into Acadiana as we head through the next 7 days.