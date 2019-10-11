Front moving in later today, much cooler air coming

It’s mild and muggy this morning as moisture is getting pulled up from the Gulf ahead of the strong front to our north. A few showers and storms will be possible this morning. The main front comes in later this afternoon and a narrow band of showers and storms could be associated with it. Severe weather chances look very low with this system and I am not anticipating organized severe weather or much in the way of heavy rainfall.

Temperatures could temporarily get into the mid-80s early this afternoon ahead of the front. The front will work in around mid-afternoon with north winds rapidly increasing behind it. Temperatures will drop some 10 degrees almost immediately behind the front. By this evening, temperatures will be dropping into the low-mid 60s. With north winds in the 10-20 mph range, there could be a bit of a chill in the air for those Friday night football games. Overnight lows will dip into the middle 50s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow afternoon looks perfect! Highs will be in the low-mid 70s under mostly sunny skies, although some clouds could remain early in the day. A cool north breeze will continue through the afternoon.

A wet pattern begins Monday through Wednesday with a healthy scattering of storms each day. Highs will be confined to the middle 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Next front could come in by mid-next week.