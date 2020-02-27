Freezing temperatures expected overnight throughout Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Tonight temps will drop to 35° before nearing 56° for Thursday as the weather remains quiet with more sunshine.

Satellite and radar shows the clouds across much of the region.

Futuretrack has skies staying mostly cloudy with some clearing happening this afternoon.

Here’s the forecast for today, tonight, and the 7 day forecast.

Cold temperatures in the low to mid 30s tonight. Sunny and chilly weather takes over Thursday, before warmer weather returns Friday and this weekend as we stay quiet.