Freezing temperatures expected overnight throughout Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Tonight temps will drop to 35° before nearing 56° for Thursday as the weather remains quiet with more sunshine.

Satellite and radar shows the clouds across much of the region.

Futuretrack has skies staying mostly cloudy with some clearing happening this afternoon.

Here’s the forecast for today, tonight, and the 7 day forecast.

Cold temperatures in the low to mid 30s tonight. Sunny and chilly weather takes over Thursday, before warmer weather returns Friday and this weekend as we stay quiet.

Clear

Abbeville

41°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Mainly clear. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

42°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

40°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Mainly clear. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

43°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F A clear sky. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

44°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

