The weather in Acadiana is hitting the repeat button through the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will develop through the day this Wednesday with rain chances increasing to 40% for the afternoon hours. Rain coverage is expected to be very similar to yesterday.

Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s this morning along with a few areas of fog. The heat and humidity remain typical for early June as highs should return to near 90°. During the hottest part of the day, the heat index is forecast to reach 95° or hotter for parts of our area.