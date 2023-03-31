UPDATE: This press conference has been moved to Wednesdsay, April 3. Watch it live on WGNO.com.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — FEMA officials will be in New Orleans briefing the public about what to expect this hurricane season.

FEMA will be joined by the National Hurricane Center and the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. The press conference will be held at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

Watch the press conference live in the player above.

Latest Stories