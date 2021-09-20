Fall Cold Front Brings Much Cooler Weather into Acadiana this Workweek

The first real cold front of the season is poised to move through Acadiana late Tuesday but the next couple of days will be hot and humid. Fall officially starts on Wednesday.





The cold front is currently located across the Rockies this morning with temperatures in the 40s to 50s behind the front. This much cooler and drier air will be spilling into Acadiana throughout Wednesday. Low temperatures Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night are expected to drop into the lower 50s across much of Acadiana. Highs will reach the upper 70s during the day with a lot of sunshine too. Much warmer and more humid weather should hold off until Sunday.