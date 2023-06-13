Extreme heat and humidity are slowly building into Acadiana for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures are back in the mid to upper 70s this morning. Afternoon highs are expected to reach into the mid-90s this Tuesday with a heat index from 99° to 103° in much of the area.

Even hotter temperatures are in the forecast by the end of the week. Heat Index values could reach dangerous levels as they start to go above 105°. Rain chances are staying slim too with each afternoon only seeing a stray pop-up shower or storm.