Acadiana is in the midst of another dangerous heat wave. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for much of our area. The high heat and humidity is expected to push heat index values close to 115°. The forecast remains unchanged for the rest of the workweek. Unfortunately, we may not get relief until early next week for the 4th of July.

A ridge of high pressure across Texas will continue to build into Acadiana. This high pressure is why our weather will be sweltering and mostly quiet. Rain chances are limited to a few pop-up showers and storms daily.