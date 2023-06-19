Acadiana is under another Excessive Heat Warning. Near-record temperatures combined with extreme humidity will push heat index values above 105° this Monday. The hottest part of the day could feel closer to 115°! Stay hydrated and take breaks.

The weather pattern is expected to turn more active starting tomorrow. Scattered showers and storms are possible within Acadiana as rain chances increase to 40%. There is a low threat for severe weather Tuesday as a few storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and/or weak tornadoes. The rainfall should help temper the heat a bit with highs the rest of the week staying in the low to mid-90s.