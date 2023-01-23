Acadiana is under an elevated threat for severe weather on Tuesday as damaging winds, strong tornadoes, and hail are possible. The greater risk will be across central and southeastern Acadiana late in the afternoon into the evening hours.

Level 1 to Level 3 risks are posted across the entire area. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk for northern Acadiana with the Enhanced Risk in southeastern Acadiana which is considered a Level 3 out of 5 for the likelihood to see severe storms within your area. Enhanced Risk areas usually see numerous severe storms that are more persistent and widespread. The threat of stronger tornadoes is there too.

Futuretrack shows the severe threat starting to increase late in the afternoon after 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm as a potent line of storms moves in from Texas. This model forecasts the line of storms reaching Lafayette at approximately 8:00 pm.

The dynamics in the atmosphere to support severe weather are higher across central and southeastern Acadiana. The Significant Tornado Parameter showcases this threat with higher values from Lafayette to points southward like Abbeville, St. Martinville, and New Iberia. The STP takes into account the severe setup and predicts the likelihood of a tornado of rating EF2 or greater forming in that area.

As always, stay weather aware when there is a severe threat in Acadiana. Don’t forget to download the KLFY Storm Team Weather App and have notifications turned on.