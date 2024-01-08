Stay weather-aware in Acadiana this Monday as strong to severe storms are likely across the area for the afternoon and evening hours. The weather is calm this morning with chilly and breezy conditions as temperatures start the day in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Warmer and windy weather is expected during the afternoon with highs near 70°.

Heavy showers and storms are likely from Noon to Midnight today. The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the “Enhanced Risk” area to include more of central Acadiana. An “Enhanced Risk” is considered a Level 3 out of 5 where the risk area could see more persistent severe weather and even a few intense tornadoes.

The SPC has included a hatched area for the tornado threat across the areas that are in the Enhanced Risk. A Hatched Area indicates a 10% or greater probability of EF2 – EF5 tornadoes within 25 miles of a point.

On top of the severe threat, heavy rains are expected with this disturbance. A low to medium flash flooding threat is possible as much of Acadiana could see an additional 1 to 3″ inches of rain with isolated higher amounts.

Regardless of severe weather, winds will become very strong across Acadiana. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts could get as strong as 45-50 mph this afternoon, tonight, into Tuesday morning. The strong southerly winds will cause coastal flooding issues, similar to a weak tropical system.