Edouard Forms as Atlantic Basin Turns Active
Tropical Storm Edouard formed late last night in the northwestern Atlantic Ocean. This is now the earliest “E” storm to form in a season. The previous record was Emily in 2005a on July 12. Edouard poses no threat to land as it zooms off to the northeast into the open waters of the Atlantic.
Looking at the wide view of the Atlantic Basin. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two other areas of disturbed weather. Showers and storms off the coast of the Panhandle of Florida have a 40% chance of development as it moves northeast. This poses no threat to Acadiana.
The other area is approaching the eastern Caribbean Sea and has a very slim chance of development at 10%.
