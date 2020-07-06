Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 daily updates

Edouard Forms as Atlantic Basin Turns Active

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Tropical Storm Edouard formed late last night in the northwestern Atlantic Ocean. This is now the earliest “E” storm to form in a season. The previous record was Emily in 2005a on July 12. Edouard poses no threat to land as it zooms off to the northeast into the open waters of the Atlantic.

Looking at the wide view of the Atlantic Basin. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two other areas of disturbed weather. Showers and storms off the coast of the Panhandle of Florida have a 40% chance of development as it moves northeast. This poses no threat to Acadiana.

The other area is approaching the eastern Caribbean Sea and has a very slim chance of development at 10%.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
75°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
75°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
73°F Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

76°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
74°F Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low around 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
74°F Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low around 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: