The National Hurricane Center is monitoring 4 separate disturbances in the Atlantic Basin for tropical development but none pose an immediate risk to Acadiana. The next name on the tropical list is Danielle.





The area closest to home is across the western Caribbean Sea where showers and storms are slowly moving northwest. There is a brief window of time where this disturbance can develop as it moves into the Bay of Campeche. As of this time, any type of tropical impacts will stay well south of Louisiana, mostly for Mexico.





Further out into the central Atlantic Ocean, another area of disorganized showers and storms is slowly moving northwestward. This disturbance has a high likelihood of becoming a tropical system in the next 5 days. The NHC has the tropical formation chance at 80%, which it would likely become Tropical Storm or Hurricane Danielle.

The future Danielle is expected to continue a northwest movement where it will travel just north of the Caribbean Islands in the coming days. Models show a progression toward the Bahamas and the Southeastern U.S. coast before making a more northerly turn. Florida and the East Coast of the U.S. will be tracking this tropical disturbance for any impacts. The threat of this system reaching the Gulf of Mexico looks very slim.

Make sure to download the free KLFY Storm Team Weather App from the Apple or Google Play Store.