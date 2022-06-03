The National Hurricane Center has designated the disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula as Potential Tropical Cyclone One. This means that a tropical system is likely to form soon. PTC One is expected to become Tropical Storm Alex later today as it moves northeast towards south Florida where some strengthening will occur.

The first Forecast Cone of the season from the NHC shows the future Tropical Storm Alex making landfall across southern Florida on Saturday as a modest tropical storm. Flash flooding and strong winds will be the main threat for much of south Florida. This is NOT a risk for Acadiana or Louisiana





This is a good reminder that the Atlantic Hurricane Season has started to make sure you are prepared and have the Live Doppler 10 Storm Weather App on your mobile devices. Just follow the link below…