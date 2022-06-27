The National Hurricane Center is tracking three separate tropical disturbances across the Atlantic Basin. One is in the northern Gulf of Mexico, while the other two are well out in the Atlantic Ocean.





Closest to Acadiana, an area of storminess off the southeastern coast of Louisiana will slowly be drifting southwest to Texas over the next several days. Some tropical development is possible. Scattered tropical rains will be likely in Acadiana each day until the weekend because of this disturbance. The NHC has a very low risk this becomes a tropical system over the next 5 days.





Further out in the Atlantic Ocean, several tropical waves are moving off the coast of Africa in the lower latitudes of the Atlantic. The wave closest to the Caribbean Sea (Invest 94L) has a very high likelihood of becoming a tropical depression or stronger. The next name on the list is Bonnie. This disturbance will continue a due westward track towards Central America and should not pose a threat to reach the Gulf of Mexico in its lifespan.

