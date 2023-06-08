The weather in Acadiana has been very consistent throughout the workweek, and your Thursday is no exception. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop for the afternoon and evening as rain chances run at 40% during the second half of the day. Rain chances could decrease a bit tomorrow before ramping back up on Saturday. There could also be a low threat of severe weather in Acadiana on Saturday.

Mid-summer-like heat and humidity continue to build into Acadiana slowly in the coming days. Highs today are projected to approach 92°. The hottest part of the afternoon should feel closer to the upper 90s. Make sure to hydrate and take breaks when working outside.