The weather in Acadiana this Thursday should be identical to yesterday. Temperatures are starting in the upper 70s this morning. Highs are expected to reach the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. The muggy conditions will push heat index values above 110° during the hottest part of the day as rain chances stay slim.

Scattered rain is still in the forecast for this weekend. Rain chances look to be at 40% Saturday and then 50% on Sunday. These showers and storms should bring in “cooler” weather as highs on Sunday will only reach the lower 90s. Isolated rain is possible next week as highs near the mid 90s.