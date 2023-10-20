A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Acadiana until 9:00 a.m. this Friday morning. Most of our area is dealing with visibility that is 1 mile or less. Give yourself extra time for the morning commute and use your low beams. Near-record heat is in the forecast today and this weekend. Highs will approach 90° under mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. The record High in Lafayette for this date is 91° and this was set in 1926.

High temps stay in the upper 80s to low 90s throughout the weekend. Humidity levels should be comfortable later today and for Saturday. Muggier conditions and more clouds return on Sunday but rain chances are slim to none.