The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor a shortwave impulse currently located across northern Alabama and Georgia. This entity will continue to work southeastward through the next 48 hours, towards northern Florida. Thereafter, a ridge of high pressure will build to its east, cutting it off from the main trough and leaving it lingering across the eastern Gulf. With the disturbance over very warm waters and in a very moist environment, indications are that this mid-level system could work its way down to the surface, with a broad low pressure developing by Wednesday/Thursday.

This will be when tropical formation will be possible. The NHC has increased development odds to 50% and I agree with that assessment, based off an increase in model support and the favorable environment that will be in place. The upper-level environment over the Gulf will feature a trough over the western Caribbean and an upper-level low across south Texas. Both of these entities will help to ventilate the area, leading to a low wind shear environment.