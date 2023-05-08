LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)–Temperatures and humidity levels are closer to mid-summer than early May in Acadiana. A warm and muggy Monday morning will be followed by another very warm afternoon under mostly cloudy skies as highs range in the mid-80s. Lows tonight will be back in the 70s.

A few light showers are possible this morning before rain chances increase through the day. Scattered showers and storms should become more widespread during the afternoon hours before slowly fading away this evening. 40-50% rain chances are in the forecast for every day this workweek.