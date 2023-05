The weather pattern remains very consistent with seasonably hot and humid weather in Acadiana with isolated rain chances during the afternoon. Temperatures are back in the upper 60s to low 70s this morning. Highs today will return to the lower 90s, and the heat index could be near 95° under partly cloudy skies.

Isolated showers and storms will start to pop up with daytime heating. Rain chances increase to 30% from Noon to 8:00 pm.