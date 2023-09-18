Acadiana is enjoying cooler temperatures in the 60s this morning along with comfortable humidity levels. Similar to Sunday, the mild morning will be followed by a sunny and hot afternoon. Highs are running slightly above average as they will reach the low to mid-90s. Expect more of the same every day this week.

Humidity levels stay low and comfortable for today and tomorrow but should slowly increase during the latter half of the week. Also, the weather pattern looks very quiet as rain chances remain slim to none. The next best chance for rain is on Sunday with only isolated activity in the forecast.