Not as chilly in Acadiana this Thursday morning but still cool with a few areas of fog. Clouds will increase this afternoon as the weather turns warmer and humid. Highs today are expected to reach the mid-80s with lows tonight closer to 65°.

A few showers or storms are possible this afternoon with rain chances increasing to 20% after lunchtime. Rain chances stay slim to none over the weekend but may start to increase late next week.