Starting off your Thursday with only a slight chill to the air as temperatures settle into the mid 50s. Fog is not an issue for any area of Acadiana. Clouds should continue to build in through the day leading to a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon but we will stay quiet with no threat for rain. Even with the additional cloud coverage, highs are expected to be back in the upper 70s. This is almost 10° above normal for late November.
Cool to Start Thursday with a Warm and Cloudy Afternoon Ahead
Abbeville57°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley59°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 3 mph
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia58°F Clear Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 4 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent