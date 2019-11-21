Cool to Start Thursday with a Warm and Cloudy Afternoon Ahead

Starting off your Thursday with only a slight chill to the air as temperatures settle into the mid 50s. Fog is not an issue for any area of Acadiana. Clouds should continue to build in through the day leading to a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon but we will stay quiet with no threat for rain. Even with the additional cloud coverage, highs are expected to be back in the upper 70s. This is almost 10° above normal for late November.