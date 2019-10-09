Cool Again this Morning but Hot Weather Returns Today

The feel of fall is back in the air this Wednesday morning as temperatures are falling into the upper 50s to lower 60s along with a few areas of patchy fog. Enjoy this cool start to the day because Acadiana will turn hotter and more humid for the afternoon. Highs today are expected to reach the upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky with little to no threat for rain. Temps will stay above normal for the rest of the work week. The weather should turn pleasant this evening for the big game at Cajun Field with a kickoff set for 7:00pm.