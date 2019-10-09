Cool Again this Morning but Hot Weather Returns Today

The front will arrive across Acadiana tomorrow with temperatures rising into the middle 80s ahead of it. A few showers could be possible ahead of the front with rain coverage around 30%. The front will work through the area during the latter half of the afternoon. North winds will increase into the 12-25 mph range through tomorrow evening and tomorrow night.

By Tuesday morning, readings will be in the low 60s with much lower humidity. Even under full sunshine Tuesday afternoon, temperatures only rebounding into the low 80s.