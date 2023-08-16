Less humid and slightly cooler conditions have arrived in Acadiana this Wednesday morning as temperatures settle into the lower 70s. Very hot and mostly sunny weather returns for the afternoon with highs in the upper 90s but it won’t be muggy outside. The 17-day streak of 100° or hotter temperatures in Lafayette may end today with the forecast at 99°. Humidity levels are expected to increase late Thursday into Friday.

The overall weather pattern remains very quiet with little to no threat for rain over the next 5 to 7 days. An “Extreme Drought” is starting to expand across more of Acadiana.