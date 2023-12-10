A strong front has worked through the area with temperatures dropping sharply. Strong northerly winds will continue throughout today, driving the colder airmass into the region.

Highs today will reach the mid-upper 50s under mostly sunny skies and breezy northerly winds.

Winds are expected to relax for tonight, and with clear skies overhead, temperatures will drop quickly after sunset. Temperatures may reach the low-mid 30s for Monday morning with a frost likely across most of Acadiana. With sunshine continuing, readings will warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s Monday afternoon.

After another cold morning Tuesday morning, in the mid-upper 30s, we’ll see a warmer day on Tuesday, getting into the low-mid 60s during the afternoon hours.

A warming trend for the end of the week as the flow turns southwesterly aloft ahead of a disturbance. This disturbance may bring rain chances back on Friday and Saturday.