Colder, sunnier, and breezy weather is expected in Acadiana over the next few days. Temperatures have fallen into the 30s this morning with wind chills closer to the 20s in some spots of our area. Highs today will only reach the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies. Northwesterly winds will gust around 20 mph before easing up during the evening. A light freeze is likely tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 30s.

The weather pattern remains dry through the weekend as Acadiana turns milder with highs moving into the upper 60s on Sunday. Fortunately, our next rain chances hold off until after midnight on Sunday with scattered rain possible during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day