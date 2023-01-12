A front moved through the area earlier today, bringing a colder airmass into the area. Temperatures will drop into the 50s this evening and into the 40s overnight. Morning lows could be in the upper 30s tomorrow morning.



Highs tomorrow and Saturday will be much cooler, in the mid-50s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s, possibly even near the freezing mark Saturday morning. Sunshine will continue, however, through the weekend. Clouds could begin to increase on Sunday.



A few showers are possible Monday and Tuesday as a warm front works across the region. This will push temperatures back into the 70s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Storms are possible next Wednesday night as a front moves through the area.