It’s been a nasty day across Acadiana with temperatures hovering in the mid-40s with light-to-moderate rainfall continuing. Temperatures won’t rise much more through the afternoon and off-and-on light showers are expected to continue at least through the early evening hours. The rain will end later tonight, but we’ll keep mostly cloudy skies in the forecast.

Nicer weather tomorrow as skies steadily clear out with the upper-level flow turning northwesterly. With the introduction of sunshine, highs will reach the mid-upper 50s, making things feel so much warmer.

A beautiful weekend is expected with a cold start Saturday morning with clear skies and calming winds. In fact, morning starts could be in the mid-30s. Full sunshine is expected both Saturday and Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s Saturday and in the lower 70s Sunday.

A warming trend moving into next week with the pattern becoming a bit more unsettled again by Tuesday and Wednesday.