Cold Front Arrives Today, Another Round of Rain is Likely

The much hyped and rare July cold front is slowly dropping south through Acadiana today. Showers and storms will become likely late this morning and for the early afternoon hours. Heavy rains are possible. Rain chances should diminish as we progress through the afternoon as the front moves into the Gulf of Mexico. The cooler and less humid weather starts to filter in tonight as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 60s! Wednesday is expected to feel more like an early October day as highs will only reach the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.