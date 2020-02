Thursday is off to a cold start along with patchy frost as temperatures sit in the low to mid 30s.

A light breeze is pushing wind chills near the upper 20s! Sunshine stays abundant today from start to finish as the afternoon looks chilly to cool with highs near 56°.

Fortunately, winds will be much lighter compared to yesterday. Seasonably warmer weather returns Friday after we see temps fall back down into the mid 30s tonight.