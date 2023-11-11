With a steady stream of moisture moving overhead, mostly cloudy skies will remain in the forecast for today and tomorrow.

With the front having moved through, winds have turned out of the northeast, and cooler air has moved in.

Highs today will be in the mid-upper 60s. A few light showers will be in the forecast, especially during the morning hours.

We’ll get a break from the rain tomorrow with rain chances only around 20%. Temperatures climbing into the mid-70s.

An upper-level trough approaches the area on Monday. This will spawn a surface low across the northern Gulf of Mexico. This low will move eastbound, spreading heavy rainfall across the area for Monday and early Tuesday.

Both the GFS and European models show rainfall totals of 2-5 inches of rainfall across the region through Monday, with the possibility of isolated higher amounts, especially south of I-10.

We should be able to handle this rainfall well, especially if it comes down over a 24-36-hour period. We do, however, have to watch for the possibility of flash flooding.

The rain should end on Tuesday and for the rest of the week.