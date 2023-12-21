As the subtropical jet stream gets active, we’ll see plenty of clouds swinging our way through the next few days. We’ll call it partly sunny for today with temperatures rising into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Easterly winds will turn southeasterly later tonight and tomorrow, keeping warm temperatures around through Friday and Saturday.

A storm system, currently affecting southerly California, will move into the area by Saturday and Sunday. Shower chances are in the forecast starting Saturday with more widespread rainfall continuing through Sunday. Heavier rainfall could be possible with 1-2 inches of rainfall possible throughout the day on Sunday.

Rain chances will slowly end early Christmas Day as a front moves through the region. This will clear us out and drop temperatures for much of next week.