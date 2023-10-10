Not as chilly in Acadiana this Tuesday but still cool and comfortable with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will increase throughout the day with seasonably warm weather this afternoon as highs near 85°. A few sprinkles or light showers are possible late in the day.

A weak tropical disturbance will enhance rain chances across the northern Gulf coast. Light to moderate rains are expected to spread into Acadiana tonight and could last on and off throughout much of Wednesday. Fortunately, no severe weather is expected and the primary flash flooding threat should stay east of our area. Locations near the coast could receive 1 to 3″ inches of rain.