Another cool, cloudy, and damp morning in Acadiana with temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Areas of mist are possible throughout the day too. Milder weather is expected this Thursday with highs nearing 70°.

Warmer and drier weather is forecasted this weekend as highs push into the mid-70s. A strong cold front should arrive on Monday bringing scattered rain followed by much cooler weather for the rest of next week. As of today, Thanksgiving is looking cool and dry.