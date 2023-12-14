Not as cold this Thursday morning but still chilly in Acadiana with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Cloudier and mild weather is expected for the afternoon as highs will be back in the mid-60s along with a light breeze. More of the same weather is in the forecast for Friday too.

We’re still on track for scattered showers and storms on Saturday. The approximate timing is late morning into the early afternoon before drying out by the evening hours. Severe weather is not expected but a few areas of heavier rains are possible as the disturbance rolls through Acadiana.