With southwesterly flow aloft, we’ll see a mix of sun and high clouds for today. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s this afternoon. For tonight, temperatures fall into the mid-40s once again. A weak disturbance moves into the area overnight tonight and for tomorrow morning, which could give us an isolated shower or two.

A strong front works across the area tomorrow as an upper-level low to our north finally works east of us, giving us northwesterly flow aloft. We’ll get into the mid-60s briefly before temperatures plummet tomorrow night, getting into the mid-30s by Thursday morning.

The coldest air will arrive Thursday, Friday, and Saturday–when highs could be in the mid-50s each day. Lows in the lower 30s are expected Friday and Saturday mornings, getting us closer to the freezing mark.

A warming trend is expected heading into New Year, however, with the potential for rain chances to come back in for New Year’s Day.