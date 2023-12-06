Chilly and breezy conditions are in Acadiana this Wednesday morning as wind chills are pushing into the lower 40s. A cool and mostly sunny afternoon is expected for the afternoon as highs near 63°. The area turns even colder tonight as lows range in the upper 30s with calmer winds.

We are still tracking a potent storm system that will roll across the deep south on Saturday. Heavy showers and storms look likely in Acadiana Saturday afternoon into the evening hours. There will be a low risk for severe weather with this disturbance.