Cool to chilly conditions are kicking off your Monday as temperatures are easing into the upper 40s to low 50s across Acadiana. The afternoon stays sunny as we turn mild and breezy. Highs are expected to reach near 75° today as northerly winds gust around 20 mph at times. More chilly conditions are in the forecast tonight with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Warmer and humid weather will gradually return for the latter of the workweek. A few showers are possible late Thursday followed by isolated rain on Friday morning.