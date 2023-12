Temperatures are close to the freezing mark in Acadiana this Friday morning. A light breeze is pushing wind chills into the 20s too. Similar to yesterday, your afternoon weather will be sunny and chilly with highs in the mid-50s along with breezy conditions. Areas of frost are likely tonight.

Milder weather returns over the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 60s followed by the upper 60s on Sunday. Any scattered rain chances for the area should hold off until Monday morning.